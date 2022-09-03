CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

CVD Equipment Price Performance

CVD Equipment stock opened at $5.27 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.52. The company has a market capitalization of $35.46 million, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.38. CVD Equipment has a one year low of $3.68 and a one year high of $6.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CVD Equipment

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CVD Equipment stock. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVD Equipment Co. (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.20% of CVD Equipment at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.28% of the company’s stock.

About CVD Equipment

CVD Equipment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells process equipment and solutions that are used to develop and manufacture materials and coatings for research and industrial applications in the United States. It operates through three segments: CVD, SDC, and CVD Materials.

