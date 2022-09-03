CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.82–$0.57 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $589.00 million-$601.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $591.72 million. CyberArk Software also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to -$0.27–$0.14 EPS.

CyberArk Software Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ CYBR opened at $137.51 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $139.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.11. The company has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.53 and a beta of 1.20. CyberArk Software has a 12 month low of $100.35 and a 12 month high of $201.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.81.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $142.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.45 million. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 15.42% and a negative net margin of 22.37%. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.45) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that CyberArk Software will post -3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CYBR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. They set an overweight rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on CyberArk Software from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Wedbush increased their price target on CyberArk Software from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Summit Insights dropped their price objective on CyberArk Software from $225.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on CyberArk Software from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $177.67.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 8.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,129,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,644,000 after purchasing an additional 86,160 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in CyberArk Software by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 153,822 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,957,000 after buying an additional 49,070 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in CyberArk Software by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 498,788 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,169,000 after buying an additional 34,843 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in CyberArk Software by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 65,299 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,018,000 after buying an additional 11,797 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 6.5% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 168,698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,468,000 after buying an additional 10,360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

