CyberMiles Price Tops $0.0025 on Top Exchanges (CMT)

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 3rd. In the last week, CyberMiles has traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar. CyberMiles has a total market cap of $2.01 million and approximately $61,904.00 worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CyberMiles coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0025 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000314 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00027239 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,805.91 or 0.99933002 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00031824 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.51 or 0.00305286 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.21 or 0.00061631 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001162 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005033 BTC.

CyberMiles Profile

CyberMiles (CMT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 5th, 2017. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here. CyberMiles’ official message board is medium.com/cybermiles. The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for CyberMiles is www.cybermiles.io.

Buying and Selling CyberMiles

According to CryptoCompare, “CyberMiles is a new blockchain protocol that is being developed by 5xlab, a blockchain development laboratory. The protocol is an optimized version of the Ethereum blockchain for business and marketplace applications. The first pioneer of this blockchain will be the 5miles platform, a c2c marketplace operator. The CyberMiles blockchain is expected to empower the 5miles online marketplace which will feature a c2c trading platform, a community-based dispute resolution, structuring alternative payment and financing solutions for e-commerce and real-time promotions. The CyberMiles token (CMT) will be issued on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 compliant token until the CyberMiles blockchain is operational, thereafter, a CMT native token will be issued. The initial CMT based on ERC-20 would be exchanged on a 1:1 basis with native CMT issued on CyberMiles’ blockchain. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CyberMiles should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CyberMiles using one of the exchanges listed above.

