Cyclone Protocol Price Hits $36.16 on Major Exchanges (CYC)

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. One Cyclone Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $36.16 or 0.00182316 BTC on exchanges. Cyclone Protocol has a total market capitalization of $950,261.53 and $124.00 worth of Cyclone Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Cyclone Protocol has traded 2.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004699 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $136.60 or 0.00688791 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00006061 BTC.

Marscoin (MARS) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000294 BTC.

WingRiders Governance Token (WRT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001282 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CrypterToken (CRYPT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Mars Protocol (MARS) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Draken (DRK) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol Profile

CYC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Cyclone Protocol’s total supply is 26,282 coins. Cyclone Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cycloneprotocol.

Buying and Selling Cyclone Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “There is no longer a functional website for this crypto currency – although the coin has 33 million total units to be mined by proof of work and X11. “

