Cyclone Protocol Trading 4.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (CYC)

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 2nd. One Cyclone Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $35.44 or 0.00177889 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Cyclone Protocol has traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar. Cyclone Protocol has a market capitalization of $931,443.79 and approximately $7,168.00 worth of Cyclone Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cyclone Protocol Coin Profile

CYC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Cyclone Protocol’s total supply is 26,282 coins. Cyclone Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cycloneprotocol.

Buying and Selling Cyclone Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “There is no longer a functional website for this crypto currency – although the coin has 33 million total units to be mined by proof of work and X11. “

