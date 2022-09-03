Cyclopharm Limited (CYC) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 1st

Cyclopharm Limited (ASX:CYC – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, September 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.005 per share on Sunday, September 11th. This represents a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st.

Cyclopharm Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.92, a current ratio of 5.53 and a quick ratio of 4.68.

About Cyclopharm

(Get Rating)

Cyclopharm Limited manufacture and sells medical equipment and radiopharmaceuticals in the Asia Pacific, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Technegas and Molecular Imaging segments. The Technegas segment offers diagnostic equipment and consumables used by physicians in the detection of pulmonary embolism.

