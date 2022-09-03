Cyclopharm Limited (CYC) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 1st

Cyclopharm Limited (ASX:CYC – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, September 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.005 per share on Sunday, September 11th. This represents a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st.
Cyclopharm Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.92, a current ratio of 5.53 and a quick ratio of 4.68.
About Cyclopharm
