D.A. Davidson & CO. Grows Position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,815 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,277 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $1,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. London Co. of Virginia increased its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 3,701,715 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $234,615,000 after buying an additional 1,055,579 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Lamb Weston by 696.2% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,551,015 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $225,063,000 after purchasing an additional 3,105,026 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Lamb Weston by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,966,731 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $188,082,000 after purchasing an additional 382,224 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Lamb Weston by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,644,005 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $167,311,000 after purchasing an additional 47,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. increased its stake in Lamb Weston by 54.1% in the first quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 2,277,323 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $134,823,000 after purchasing an additional 799,732 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lamb Weston Stock Performance

Shares of LW opened at $78.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. The firm has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a PE ratio of 57.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.07. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.71 and a 12-month high of $83.29.

Lamb Weston Dividend Announcement

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 78.71%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.53%.

Insider Transactions at Lamb Weston

In other news, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 3,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $290,025.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,955 shares in the company, valued at $2,846,625. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Gerardo Scheufler sold 2,786 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total transaction of $225,693.86. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,404,781.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 3,867 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $290,025.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,846,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,654 shares of company stock worth $755,709. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Lamb Weston from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lamb Weston has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.67.

Lamb Weston Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Featured Stories

