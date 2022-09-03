D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $1.66 Million Position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,776 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 974 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $1,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Unity Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Unity Software by 100.8% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,662,000 after acquiring an additional 9,348 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Unity Software by 86.7% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Unity Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $866,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Unity Software by 666.7% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE U opened at $40.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.05 and a beta of 2.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.08. Unity Software Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.09 and a 12 month high of $210.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $297.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.05 million. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 22.71% and a negative net margin of 54.01%. Unity Software’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Unity Software from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Unity Software in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush cut their price target on Unity Software from $125.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Unity Software from $137.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Unity Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Unity Software has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.93.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David Helgason sold 2,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total transaction of $111,420.03. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,355.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director David Helgason sold 2,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total transaction of $111,420.03. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,355.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total value of $44,273.35. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 220,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,243,053.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,977 shares of company stock valued at $1,311,615 in the last ninety days. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Unity Software

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Further Reading

