D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $1.80 Million Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

D.A. Davidson & CO. reduced its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 259 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $1,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the first quarter valued at $264,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 35.4% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 19.5% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 118.7% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 206,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,207,000 after purchasing an additional 112,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.1% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 26,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. 78.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ES shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Eversource Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.82.

Eversource Energy stock opened at $89.55 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $87.71 and a 200-day moving average of $87.44. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $77.07 and a 1 year high of $94.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $31.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.45.

In other news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.33, for a total value of $456,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 71,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,558,772.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

