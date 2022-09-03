D.A. Davidson & CO. Increases Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,999 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $47,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GOOGL. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,717,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in Alphabet by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 21,839 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $63,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 679 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,628 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,716,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northcape Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $261,000. 1.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of GOOGL opened at $107.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.88. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.88 and a twelve month high of $151.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. The firm had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $27.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price objective on Alphabet to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $205.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Alphabet to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Alphabet from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Alphabet from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.36.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total value of $91,003.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,582,754.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total value of $91,003.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,582,754.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 33 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,348.39, for a total value of $77,496.87. Following the sale, the director now owns 78 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,174.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,069 shares of company stock worth $15,642,495. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

