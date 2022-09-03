D.A. Davidson & CO. Increases Stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $2,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Edison International by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,567,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,471,953,000 after purchasing an additional 4,777,038 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Edison International by 360.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,519,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $854,473,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800,598 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Edison International by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,580,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $653,891,000 after purchasing an additional 691,686 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Edison International by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,421,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $643,004,000 after purchasing an additional 3,349,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Edison International by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,850,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $466,276,000 after purchasing an additional 203,745 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Edison International stock opened at $67.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Edison International has a 52 week low of $54.98 and a 52 week high of $73.32. The company has a market capitalization of $25.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.47.

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 3.63%. The company’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 212.12%.

Several research firms have issued reports on EIX. UBS Group cut their target price on Edison International from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Edison International from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Edison International to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Edison International from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Edison International from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.22.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

