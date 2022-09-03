D.A. Davidson & CO. Purchases 13,077 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 73.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,811 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,077 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $1,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,666,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,064,000 after acquiring an additional 3,112,175 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,564,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,116,000 after acquiring an additional 33,929 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,985,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,408,000 after acquiring an additional 20,085 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 4th quarter worth $236,958,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,318,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,448,000 after acquiring an additional 132,555 shares during the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Kroger from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Kroger from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Kroger from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.22.

Kroger Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KR opened at $48.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.35. The Kroger Co. has a 12 month low of $38.22 and a 12 month high of $62.78. The stock has a market cap of $34.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.49.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $44.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.23 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 31.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Kroger Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Kroger’s payout ratio is presently 35.86%.

Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

