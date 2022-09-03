D.A. Davidson & CO. Raises Stock Holdings in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,996 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned approximately 0.08% of Progress Software worth $1,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Progress Software by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in Progress Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progress Software during the first quarter worth approximately $108,000. Simplex Trading LLC raised its stake in shares of Progress Software by 139.2% during the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 8,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progress Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. 98.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Progress Software alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PRGS. Guggenheim began coverage on Progress Software in a report on Friday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Progress Software in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Progress Software from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.25.

Progress Software Stock Down 1.3 %

Progress Software stock opened at $46.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.02. Progress Software Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.68 and a fifty-two week high of $53.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.71.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 28th. The software maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $148.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.45 million. Progress Software had a return on equity of 41.13% and a net margin of 16.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Progress Software Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progress Software Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Progress Software’s payout ratio is currently 32.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jennifer Ortiz sold 1,254 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total transaction of $62,875.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,984 shares in the company, valued at $249,897.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Jennifer Ortiz sold 1,254 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total transaction of $62,875.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,984 shares in the company, valued at $249,897.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Yogesh K. Gupta sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.58, for a total value of $232,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,493,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,254 shares of company stock worth $779,826. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Progress Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; developer tools that consists of components for user interface development for Web, mobile, desktop, chat, and AR/VR apps, as well as automated application testing and reporting tools; Sitefinity, a web content management and customer analytics platform; Corticon, a business rules management system that provides applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.