D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 27,634 Shares of Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH)

D.A. Davidson & CO. cut its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 154,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 27,634 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned about 0.18% of Armada Hoffler Properties worth $2,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AHH. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 282.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 791,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,050,000 after buying an additional 584,779 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 88.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,016,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,471,000 after acquiring an additional 477,015 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,613,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,777,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,274,000 after acquiring an additional 219,465 shares during the period. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. bought a new position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,756,000. 68.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AHH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Armada Hoffler Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.38.

Armada Hoffler Properties Stock Performance

NYSE AHH opened at $12.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.11, a current ratio of 12.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.56, a P/E/G ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 0.80. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.24 and a 12-month high of $15.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.82.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $55.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.88 million. Armada Hoffler Properties had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 8.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Armada Hoffler Properties Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 27th. This is a boost from Armada Hoffler Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.96%. Armada Hoffler Properties’s payout ratio is presently 141.67%.

Armada Hoffler Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

See Also

