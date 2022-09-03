D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Westpark Capital

Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Roth Capital began coverage on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

D-Wave Quantum Stock Performance

QBTS stock opened at $6.10 on Wednesday. D-Wave Quantum has a one year low of $5.98 and a one year high of $13.23.

D-Wave Quantum Company Profile

D-Wave Systems Inc develops, fabricates, and integrates superconducting quantum computers. The company offers The D-Wave Two System, a commercial quantum computer; D-Wave Hybrid, an open-source hybrid workflow platform for building and running quantum-classical hybrid applications; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as open-source development tools, interactive demos, educational resources, and knowledge base articles.

