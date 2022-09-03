DA Davidson Increases SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Price Target to $40.00

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at DA Davidson from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 58.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on S. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $48.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.35.

S stock opened at $25.29 on Thursday. SentinelOne has a 12 month low of $18.64 and a 12 month high of $78.53. The firm has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.69 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.93.

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 121.43% and a negative return on equity of 17.75%. The firm had revenue of $102.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.56) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 124.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that SentinelOne will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 9,944 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total transaction of $263,018.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 299,219 shares in the company, valued at $7,914,342.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 3,315 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total value of $87,681.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,664,361.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 9,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total transaction of $263,018.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,219 shares in the company, valued at $7,914,342.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,168,895 shares of company stock worth $46,796,931. 7.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in SentinelOne by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in SentinelOne by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 73,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,706,000 after acquiring an additional 7,991 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in SentinelOne by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in SentinelOne by 76.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 51,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after acquiring an additional 22,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in SentinelOne by 89.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 219,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,070,000 after buying an additional 103,638 shares during the period. 67.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

