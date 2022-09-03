Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 335 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,017 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JNJ. Family CFO Inc purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 163.3% during the 1st quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 47.9% during the first quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $205.00 to $201.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.89.

Insider Activity

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $6,920,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,311 shares in the company, valued at $12,336,803. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $162.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $155.72 and a 52 week high of $186.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $172.44 and a 200-day moving average of $174.19. The stock has a market cap of $427.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.59.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.14% and a net margin of 19.21%. The firm had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 65.79%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

