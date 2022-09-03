Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Has $227,000 Stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 39.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 590 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 13.4% in the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.7% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 6,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 2,562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on APD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $321.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $302.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $292.56.

APD opened at $246.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $248.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $242.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $216.24 and a fifty-two week high of $316.39.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.01. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

