Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Has $263,000 Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,301 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 28.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,084,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,924,950,000 after purchasing an additional 17,644,129 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,747,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,162,417,000 after purchasing an additional 4,765,174 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,372,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,321,000 after purchasing an additional 3,804,968 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 22,458,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,414,000 after buying an additional 2,512,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 25.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,951,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,714,000 after buying an additional 1,591,842 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IUSB stock opened at $46.32 on Friday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $45.68 and a 1 year high of $53.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.09.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.099 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This is an increase from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%.

