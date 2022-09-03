Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases New Position in Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,685 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Anavex Life Sciences during the first quarter valued at $1,748,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 5,404 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Anavex Life Sciences by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,956 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $286,000. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 13,119 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. 31.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company.

Anavex Life Sciences Price Performance

AVXL stock opened at $9.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $718.63 million, a P/E ratio of -16.36 and a beta of 0.79. Anavex Life Sciences Corp. has a 1-year low of $7.13 and a 1-year high of $23.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.45.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.01). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Anavex Life Sciences Corp. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

About Anavex Life Sciences

(Get Rating)

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; Phase III clinical trial to treat pediatric patients with Rett syndrome; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis complex.

