Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 328 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 328 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FMC were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of FMC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $265,158,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of FMC by 143.3% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 918,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $100,718,000 after buying an additional 540,810 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FMC by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,616,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $286,878,000 after buying an additional 382,597 shares during the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of FMC in the 1st quarter valued at about $22,979,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in FMC by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 755,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $99,423,000 after acquiring an additional 138,299 shares during the period. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on FMC. UBS Group lowered their price objective on FMC from $149.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of FMC from $109.00 to $105.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho cut their target price on FMC from $149.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Redburn Partners lowered FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.64.

Insider Transactions at FMC

FMC Stock Down 0.4 %

In other FMC news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.78, for a total transaction of $119,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,404,061.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:FMC opened at $106.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $108.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.21. The company has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.84. FMC Co. has a 1-year low of $87.42 and a 1-year high of $140.99.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.04. FMC had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 30.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FMC Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. FMC’s payout ratio is presently 38.97%.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Further Reading

