DAOstack Reaches Market Capitalization of $456,731.27 (GEN)

DAOstack (GEN) traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 3rd. DAOstack has a total market cap of $456,731.27 and $112.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DAOstack has traded 32.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DAOstack coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0093 or 0.00000047 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00032347 BTC.

XRUN (XRUN) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001974 BTC.

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy (KNCL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00008709 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC.

OKC Token (OKT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $16.83 or 0.00084911 BTC.

Bubblefong (BBF) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00041135 BTC.

JUST (JST) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Render Token (RNDR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002583 BTC.

Celer Network (CELR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000088 BTC.

NEST Protocol (NEST) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000163 BTC.

About DAOstack

DAOstack (GEN) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,029,095 coins. The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DAOstack is daostack.io.

Buying and Selling DAOstack

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOstack is an operating system for Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). DAOstack provides customizable tools for collective resource management, decision making, budgeting and incentivisation, which make the development of decentralized apps easier and more intuitive. GEN is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. It's the native token of the DAOstack platform and it's required for all basic operations across the DAOstack ecosystem – such as promoting proposals. GEN will be distributed to contributors of value through the DAOstack framework itself, incentivizing development, promotion and adoption.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAOstack should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAOstack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

