Dash 1-Day Volume Tops $68.30 Million (DASH)

Dash (DASH) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 3rd. During the last seven days, Dash has traded up 3.5% against the US dollar. One Dash coin can currently be bought for about $46.49 or 0.00235582 BTC on popular exchanges. Dash has a total market cap of $506.53 million and approximately $68.30 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Immutable X (IMX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00004163 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00005377 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00008235 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005052 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $86.73 or 0.00439535 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Mars Ecosystem Token (XMS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Connect (CNT) traded up 34.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000496 BTC.

Dash Coin Profile

DASH is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 10,896,305 coins. The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dash’s official website is www.dash.org. Dash’s official message board is www.dash.org/forum. Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “

Dash is an open-source blockchain and cryptocurrency focused on offering a fast, cheap global payments network that is decentralized in nature. According to the project’s white paper, Dash seeks to improve upon Bitcoin (BTC) by providing stronger privacy and faster transactions.

Dash, whose name comes from “digital cash,” was launched in January 2014 as a fork of Litecoin (LTC). Since going live, Dash has grown to include features such as a two-tier network with incentivized nodes, including “masternodes,” and decentralized project governance; InstantSend, which allows for instantly settled payments; ChainLocks, which makes the Dash blockchain instantly immutable; and PrivateSend, which offers additional optional privacy for transactions.

“

Dash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dash using one of the exchanges listed above.

