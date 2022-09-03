DATA (DTA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $610,006.47

DATA (DTA) traded 28.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. One DATA coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, DATA has traded 59.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. DATA has a total market capitalization of $610,006.47 and $305,233.00 worth of DATA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005051 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,798.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004478 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005164 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005050 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002583 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.15 or 0.00132102 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00034545 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.44 or 0.00083011 BTC.

DATA Coin Profile

DTA is a coin. Its genesis date was January 17th, 2018. DATA’s total supply is 11,499,999,989 coins. DATA’s official message board is medium.com/@Blockchain_Data. The Reddit community for DATA is https://reddit.com/r/DATAblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DATA’s official Twitter account is @Blockchain_Data and its Facebook page is accessible here. DATA’s official website is data.eco.

DATA Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Data is a blockchain-based advertising protocol initiated by the Blockchain Data Foundation, a company limited by guarantee to be incorporated in Singapore and governed in a not-for-profit manner. The Data team aims to mitigate the ad fraud seen on the actual advertising systems. In order to prevent the fraud propagated into the network traffic and deliver the heightened security with the consensus from the community, the platform will leverage the blockchain technology and Artificial Intelligence to register the user's attention patterns over a decentralized P2P protocol. Data token (DTA) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DATA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DATA using one of the exchanges listed above.

