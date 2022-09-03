DataHighway Hits One Day Trading Volume of $154,470.00 (DHX)

DataHighway (DHX) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 3rd. One DataHighway coin can currently be bought for $2.95 or 0.00014884 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, DataHighway has traded down 7.3% against the US dollar. DataHighway has a market cap of $94.08 million and approximately $154,470.00 worth of DataHighway was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005041 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 94.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $164.24 or 0.00827847 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001659 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002359 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.55 or 0.00834454 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00015634 BTC.
DataHighway Profile
DataHighway’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,861,011 coins. DataHighway’s official Twitter account is @datahighway_dhx.
Buying and Selling DataHighway
