DataHighway Hits One Day Trading Volume of $154,470.00 (DHX)

DataHighway (DHX) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 3rd. One DataHighway coin can currently be bought for $2.95 or 0.00014884 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, DataHighway has traded down 7.3% against the US dollar. DataHighway has a market cap of $94.08 million and approximately $154,470.00 worth of DataHighway was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DataHighway alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005041 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 94.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $164.24 or 0.00827847 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001659 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002359 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.55 or 0.00834454 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00015634 BTC.

DataHighway Profile

DataHighway’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,861,011 coins. DataHighway’s official Twitter account is @datahighway_dhx.

Buying and Selling DataHighway

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DataHighway directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DataHighway should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DataHighway using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DataHighway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DataHighway and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.