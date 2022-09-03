DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

DAVIDsTEA Stock Performance

Shares of DAVIDsTEA stock opened at $1.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.59 million, a PE ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.71. DAVIDsTEA has a 1 year low of $1.11 and a 1 year high of $4.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.12.

DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. DAVIDsTEA had a negative return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 73.62%. The firm had revenue of $16.13 million for the quarter.

DAVIDsTEA Company Profile

DAVIDsTEA Inc operates as a specialty tea retailer in Canada and the United States. It offers loose-leaf teas, pre-packaged teas, tea sachets, and tea-related gifts; tea accessories, including tea mugs, travel mugs, teacup sets, teapots, tea makers, kettles, infusers, filters, frothers, tins, and spoons; and food and beverages.

