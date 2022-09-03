DCC (LON:DCC) Hits New 52-Week Low at $4,863.00

Shares of DCC plc (LON:DCC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 4,863 ($58.76) and last traded at GBX 4,864 ($58.77), with a volume of 6430 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4,963 ($59.97).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DCC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 7,500 ($90.62) target price on shares of DCC in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 7,250 ($87.60) price target on shares of DCC in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of DCC in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 5,550 ($67.06) price target on shares of DCC in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of DCC to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from GBX 7,500 ($90.62) to GBX 5,800 ($70.08) in a research note on Monday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DCC presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 6,852 ($82.79).

DCC Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.01, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of £4.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,562.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 5,184.84 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 5,588.49.

About DCC

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), refrigerants, and natural gas. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides inbound logistics, storage and filling, and outbound logistics services.

Featured Stories

