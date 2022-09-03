Decibel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBTX) Receives $16.40 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Decibel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBTX – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.40.

DBTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Decibel Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Decibel Therapeutics from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

NASDAQ DBTX opened at $4.44 on Monday. Decibel Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.83 and a 12 month high of $8.85. The stock has a market cap of $110.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.86 and a beta of -1.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.26.

Decibel Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DBTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.14). Sell-side analysts forecast that Decibel Therapeutics will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBTX. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Decibel Therapeutics by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 4,966 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Decibel Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Decibel Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Decibel Therapeutics by 39.2% in the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 25,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 7,232 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Decibel Therapeutics by 32.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 6,685 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.03% of the company’s stock.

Decibel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering and developing transformative treatments for hearing and balance disorders. Its product candidates and programs focuses on three areas, such as Gene Therapies for Congenital, Monogenic Hearing Loss designed to restore functional cells within the cochlea to address hearing disorders caused by single gene mutations; Gene Therapies for Hair Cell Regeneration designed to replace lost hair cells within the inner ear to address acquired hearing loss and balance disorders; and Otoprotection Therapeutic in clinical development to prevent hearing loss in cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy with cisplatin.

