DeepOnion (ONION) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $248.00

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 11.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. During the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded 21.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. DeepOnion has a total market cap of $1.78 million and $248.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeepOnion coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0784 or 0.00000395 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Astar (ASTR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002975 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000824 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000236 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001127 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002867 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00017140 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00015933 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Trisolaris (TRI) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000130 BTC.

DeepOnion Profile

ONION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,715,210 coins. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community.

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

