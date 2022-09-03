DEEPSPACE Market Capitalization Reaches $1.92 Million (DPS)

DEEPSPACE (DPS) traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. During the last seven days, DEEPSPACE has traded 14.9% lower against the US dollar. DEEPSPACE has a market capitalization of $1.92 million and $102,404.00 worth of DEEPSPACE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DEEPSPACE coin can now be bought for $0.0362 or 0.00000183 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005047 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 98.3% against the dollar and now trades at $94.06 or 0.00474662 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001669 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002416 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00835303 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00015447 BTC.

DEEPSPACE Coin Profile

DEEPSPACE’s total supply is 89,598,881 coins and its circulating supply is 52,893,498 coins. The Reddit community for DEEPSPACE is https://reddit.com/r/DeepSpaceGame. DEEPSPACE’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DEEPSPACE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEEPSPACE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEEPSPACE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEEPSPACE using one of the exchanges listed above.

