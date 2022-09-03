Defi For You (DFY) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $890,227.74

Defi For You (DFY) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. Defi For You has a market capitalization of $890,227.74 and approximately $13,996.00 worth of Defi For You was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Defi For You coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Defi For You has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005065 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 33.7% against the dollar and now trades at $154.13 or 0.00780620 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002431 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001669 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.55 or 0.00838425 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00015596 BTC.
Defi For You Profile
Defi For You’s total supply is 861,416,468 coins and its circulating supply is 406,416,468 coins. Defi For You’s official Twitter account is @DeFiForYou.
Defi For You Coin Trading
