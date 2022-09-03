DeFiner Price Down 3.4% Over Last Week (FIN)

DeFiner (FIN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. During the last week, DeFiner has traded 3.4% lower against the dollar. DeFiner has a total market cap of $2.70 million and $56,244.00 worth of DeFiner was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeFiner coin can now be purchased for $0.0211 or 0.00000106 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00032631 BTC.

XRUN (XRUN) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001979 BTC.

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy (KNCL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00008709 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC.

OKC Token (OKT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.77 or 0.00084793 BTC.

Bubblefong (BBF) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00041180 BTC.

JUST (JST) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Render Token (RNDR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002578 BTC.

Celer Network (CELR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000088 BTC.

NEST Protocol (NEST) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000164 BTC.

DeFiner Coin Profile

DeFiner (CRYPTO:FIN) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 9th, 2020. DeFiner’s total supply is 168,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 128,364,590 coins. DeFiner’s official website is definer.org/en.html. DeFiner’s official Twitter account is @finom_company and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DeFiner Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeFiner aims to empower users to embrace the new digital economy and unlock instant value from their crypto assets through earning, lending, and borrowing.DeFiner is a decenralized finance network for digital savings, loans, and payments. Powered by blockchain technology, DeFiner enables users to lend, borrow, and earn digital assets within a global network. DeFiner aims to remove the friction and costs associated with conventional financial services and instead offers maximum flexibility to set one’s own rates and terms.DeFiner allows those embracing the new, digital economy to unlock instant value from their assets.The FIN token is an ERC20, Ethereum-based, cryptographic token that connects all parts of the DeFiner ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFiner directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeFiner should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeFiner using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

