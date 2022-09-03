DeGate Price Tops $0.12 (DG)

DeGate (DG) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 3rd. One DeGate coin can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000594 BTC on exchanges. DeGate has a market cap of $17.21 million and $26,029.00 worth of DeGate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DeGate has traded 6.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About DeGate

DeGate launched on November 26th, 2020. DeGate’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 146,814,592 coins. DeGate’s official Twitter account is @decentralgames.

Buying and Selling DeGate

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeGate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeGate should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeGate using one of the exchanges listed above.

