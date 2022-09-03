Dego Finance (DEGO) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $2.08 Million

Dego Finance (DEGO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 3rd. One Dego Finance coin can currently be bought for $1.82 or 0.00009203 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Dego Finance has traded 2.7% lower against the dollar. Dego Finance has a total market cap of $15.70 million and $2.08 million worth of Dego Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005046 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,819.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004401 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005159 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005043 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002581 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.18 or 0.00132082 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00034474 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022203 BTC.

About Dego Finance

DEGO is a coin. Its launch date was September 12th, 2020. Dego Finance’s total supply is 8,607,383 coins. Dego Finance’s official Twitter account is @dego_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dego Finance’s official website is dego.finance.

Buying and Selling Dego Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “DEGO adopts a modular combination design concept. Modularity refers to the combination of various elements of the product to form a subsystem with specific functions. We combine this subsystem as a universal module with other modules to create a new system with multiple functions and performance. In short words, each product can be regarded as a module. After a combination of different modules, a new product comes out, thereby achieving the effect of 1+1>2. LEGO bricks are the best example and inspiration for those modules. Every brick is plain and ordinary, but it generates endless possibilities when putting together. DEGO equals to LEGO in the DeFi world. Each DeFi protocol as a brick, It could be the stable coin(DAI), flash Loans(Aave, Compound), DEX exchanges(Uniswap and Balancer), derivatives( Synthetix), insurances (Nexus Mutual). Around these underlying protocols, we will build a new dapp to enhance the value of the DeFi, create diversified investment portfolios and generate substantial financial returns for users, and become the entrance to the future of financial services. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dego Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dego Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dego Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

