DeHive Price Reaches $0.13 on Exchanges (DHV)

DeHive (DHV) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. In the last week, DeHive has traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar. DeHive has a market capitalization of $519,383.91 and $42,956.00 worth of DeHive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeHive coin can now be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000653 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005051 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 48.4% against the dollar and now trades at $154.36 or 0.00779656 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001664 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002416 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.52 or 0.00836025 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00015581 BTC.
About DeHive
DeHive’s total supply is 5,614,361 coins and its circulating supply is 4,019,375 coins. DeHive’s official Twitter account is @dehive_finance.
Buying and Selling DeHive
