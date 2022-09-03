Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 584,017 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 12,919 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.08% of Dell Technologies worth $29,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 12,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,268 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holderness Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 10,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. 26.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Dell Technologies Price Performance

Shares of DELL opened at $37.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.95 billion, a PE ratio of 5.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.83. Dell Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $37.10 and a one year high of $61.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.00.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The technology company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $26.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.47 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 167.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.24 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 19th. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 19.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dell Technologies

In related news, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 5,969 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total transaction of $304,120.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,985 shares in the company, valued at $967,285.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 5,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total transaction of $304,120.55. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $967,285.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 107,905 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total transaction of $5,147,068.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 774,352 shares in the company, valued at $36,936,590.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on DELL shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Friday, August 26th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Dell Technologies from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. Cowen lowered their price target on Dell Technologies from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Dell Technologies from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, August 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.33.

About Dell Technologies

(Get Rating)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports information technology (IT) solutions, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.