Dent Reaches Market Capitalization of $93.93 Million (DENT)

Dent (DENT) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 2nd. During the last seven days, Dent has traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Dent has a market capitalization of $93.93 million and approximately $3.76 million worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dent coin can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Dent alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005022 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,916.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004394 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005132 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005018 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002568 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.21 or 0.00131606 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00034513 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.92 or 0.00084975 BTC.

Dent Coin Profile

DENT is a coin. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,007,791,203 coins. The Reddit community for Dent is /r/dentcoin. The official website for Dent is www.dentwireless.com. Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Dent Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dent is a decentralized exchange for mobile data. It's based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing mobile data to be sold, bought or donated through an automated bidding process much like currencies or goods. The data packages are smart contracts in Ethereum. The DENT token is required to purchase mobile data within the Dent platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dent should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dent using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dent and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.