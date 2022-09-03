DeRace One Day Trading Volume Hits $132,521.00 (DERC)

DeRace (DERC) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. In the last seven days, DeRace has traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. One DeRace coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00001459 BTC on popular exchanges. DeRace has a total market capitalization of $19.75 million and approximately $132,521.00 worth of DeRace was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005050 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 48.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.89 or 0.00792202 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002451 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001667 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00835857 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00015517 BTC.
DeRace Profile
DeRace’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 68,370,000 coins. DeRace’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling DeRace
