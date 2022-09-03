Deri Protocol (DERI) Trading Down 7.8% This Week

Deri Protocol (DERI) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 3rd. Over the last seven days, Deri Protocol has traded down 7.8% against the dollar. One Deri Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0216 or 0.00000109 BTC on popular exchanges. Deri Protocol has a market cap of $3.61 million and $111,468.00 worth of Deri Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Deri Protocol alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005046 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 94% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.00 or 0.00792145 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001660 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002347 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.55 or 0.00835286 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00015663 BTC.

Deri Protocol Profile

Deri Protocol was first traded on February 8th, 2021. Deri Protocol’s total supply is 470,937,680 coins and its circulating supply is 166,638,249 coins. Deri Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeriProtocol.

Buying and Selling Deri Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Deri Protocol is a decentralized protocol to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. Deri is a decentralized protocol for users to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. It is the DeFi way to trade derivatives: to hedge, to speculate, to arbitrage, all on-chain. This is achieved by liquidity pools playing the roles of counterparties for users. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deri Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Deri Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Deri Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Deri Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Deri Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.