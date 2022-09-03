Dero (DERO) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $43,605.00

Dero (DERO) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 3rd. In the last week, Dero has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Dero coin can now be bought for about $3.64 or 0.00018399 BTC on popular exchanges. Dero has a market capitalization of $46.73 million and approximately $43,605.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19,808.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,550.04 or 0.07825179 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000317 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00026815 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.31 or 0.00163100 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $60.52 or 0.00305514 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.79 or 0.00776366 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.56 or 0.00593470 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001173 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

About Dero

Dero (DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,821,457 coins. The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io. The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dero’s official website is dero.io. Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Dero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

