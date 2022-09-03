Desjardins Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) – Equities researchers at Desjardins lowered their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 30th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $10.28 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $10.34. The consensus estimate for Bank of Montreal’s current full-year earnings is $10.37 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Bank of Montreal’s FY2023 earnings at $11.05 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on BMO. Stifel Europe raised their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$157.00 to C$160.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Bank of Montreal in a research note on Friday, May 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$152.50 to C$150.50 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$160.00 to C$155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of Montreal has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.72.

NYSE BMO opened at $92.70 on Thursday. Bank of Montreal has a 1-year low of $90.41 and a 1-year high of $122.77. The company has a market capitalization of $62.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.37, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $98.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The bank reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.63. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 33.03%. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.80 EPS. Bank of Montreal’s quarterly revenue was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BMO. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the fourth quarter valued at $666,860,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 32.1% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,194,489 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $836,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749,146 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 17.4% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,425,357 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,346,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690,617 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 114.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,987,436 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $287,302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 82.7% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,404,661 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $400,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541,161 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.52% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a $1.086 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $4.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is currently 30.06%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

