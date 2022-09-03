Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) a €3.00 Price Target

Aroundtown (ETR:AT1 – Get Rating) has been assigned a €3.00 ($3.06) price target by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.48% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on AT1. Berenberg Bank set a €5.00 ($5.10) price target on shares of Aroundtown in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €3.70 ($3.78) price target on shares of Aroundtown in a research report on Thursday. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €6.20 ($6.33) price objective on shares of Aroundtown in a research report on Tuesday. Baader Bank set a €4.80 ($4.90) target price on shares of Aroundtown in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.60 ($3.67) price objective on shares of Aroundtown in a report on Thursday, June 23rd.

Aroundtown Trading Up 3.1 %

ETR AT1 opened at €2.90 ($2.96) on Thursday. Aroundtown has a 52-week low of €2.76 ($2.82) and a 52-week high of €6.57 ($6.70). The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €3.12 and a 200 day moving average price of €4.25.

About Aroundtown

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

