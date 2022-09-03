Dev Protocol (DEV) Price Hits $0.35 on Major Exchanges

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 3rd. Over the last week, Dev Protocol has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. Dev Protocol has a total market capitalization of $386,576.05 and $321.00 worth of Dev Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dev Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.35 or 0.00001745 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Dev Protocol alerts:

Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000093 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001280 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000794 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded 27% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

EgoPlatform (EGO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001004 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00008818 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 35.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001537 BTC.

VoltSwap (VOLT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000216 BTC.

About Dev Protocol

DEV is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 16th, 2018. Dev Protocol’s total supply is 12,800,887 coins and its circulating supply is 1,118,005 coins. The official website for Dev Protocol is devprtcl.com. Dev Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeviantCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Dev Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Deviant Coin is a well-decentralized network of Masternodes without superfluous control and intermediaries/gatekeepers with more than 90% pure PoS Block reward phase and ensures lightning-fast and secured transaction, multi-wallets, encrypted messaging, stealth address for complete anonymity, low number of confirmations, low fees and limited number of total coin supply for faster increase of value. Since the Masternodes are constantly connected to the network & perform certain tasks, this allows the coin to achieve faster and more private transactions. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dev Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dev Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dev Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dev Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dev Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.