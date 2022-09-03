DEXTools (DEXT) Price Reaches $0.13 on Top Exchanges

DEXTools (DEXT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. DEXTools has a total market cap of $12.88 million and $214,828.00 worth of DEXTools was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DEXTools coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000660 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DEXTools has traded up 3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005044 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,831.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004501 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005154 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005042 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002579 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.21 or 0.00132138 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00034638 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022188 BTC.

DEXTools is a coin. DEXTools’ total supply is 145,733,255 coins and its circulating supply is 98,434,676 coins. The official website for DEXTools is www.dextools.io. DEXTools’ official Twitter account is @DEXToolsApp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “DEXTools is an Assistant App for Traders, which includes multiple tools to improve the users' trading. Powered by blockchain, The DEXT token is necessary to be able to subscribe to the application. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEXTools directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEXTools should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEXTools using one of the exchanges listed above.

