DEXTools Price Up 2.3% This Week (DEXT)

DEXTools (DEXT) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 2nd. In the last seven days, DEXTools has traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. One DEXTools coin can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000651 BTC on major exchanges. DEXTools has a total market cap of $12.76 million and approximately $210,529.00 worth of DEXTools was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DEXTools alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005022 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,922.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004377 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005131 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005019 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002567 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.25 or 0.00131779 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00034552 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.95 or 0.00085062 BTC.

DEXTools Coin Profile

DEXTools (DEXT) is a coin. DEXTools’ total supply is 145,733,255 coins and its circulating supply is 98,391,930 coins. The official website for DEXTools is www.dextools.io. DEXTools’ official Twitter account is @DEXToolsApp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DEXTools Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DEXTools is an Assistant App for Traders, which includes multiple tools to improve the users' trading. Powered by blockchain, The DEXT token is necessary to be able to subscribe to the application. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEXTools directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEXTools should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEXTools using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DEXTools Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEXTools and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.