DFI.Money 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $19.76 Million (YFII)

DFI.Money (YFII) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 3rd. DFI.Money has a total market capitalization of $39.19 million and $19.76 million worth of DFI.Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DFI.Money has traded 13.5% higher against the US dollar. One DFI.Money coin can now be bought for approximately $1,015.52 or 0.05127890 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005050 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,803.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004448 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005162 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005047 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002582 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.15 or 0.00132052 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00034429 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022219 BTC.

DFI.Money Profile

DFI.Money (YFII) is a coin. Its launch date was July 26th, 2020. DFI.Money’s total supply is 39,375 coins and its circulating supply is 38,596 coins. DFI.Money’s official website is dfi.money/#. DFI.Money’s official Twitter account is @FinanceYfii.

DFI.Money Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DFI.Money (YFII) is a Decentralized Finance (DeFi) platform which aims to build products on aggregated liquidity provision, leveraged trading, automated marketing making, and more. DFI.Money (YFII) is a fork of yearn.finance (YFI), after yEarn Improvement Proposal #8 (YIP-8) which proposed to prolong the minting of the platform utility token YFI by another 2 months and with a weekly-halving emission curve was rejected. The YFII token is the native utility token of the DFI.Money platform. Users can earn it by contributing liquidity to DFI.Money's aggregated liquidity pool, and use the token for platform governance. DFI.Money currently provides a profit optimizing service for lending providers, moving providers' funds between lending protocols such as Aave, and Compound autonomously for highest return. Future strategies are being developed in its vaults section. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DFI.Money directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DFI.Money should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DFI.Money using one of the exchanges listed above.

