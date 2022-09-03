DIA Trading Up 1.2% This Week (DIA)

DIA (DIA) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 3rd. DIA has a market cap of $31.15 million and approximately $1.04 million worth of DIA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DIA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.38 or 0.00001907 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DIA has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DIA Profile

DIA is a coin. Its launch date was November 27th, 2019. DIA’s total supply is 175,583,746 coins and its circulating supply is 82,300,225 coins. DIA’s official website is diadata.org. DIA’s official message board is medium.com/dia-insights. DIA’s official Twitter account is @DIAdata_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DIA is https://reddit.com/r/DIAdata and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

DIA Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DIA (Decentralized Information Asset) is an ecosystem for open financial data in a financial smart contract ecosystem. The target of DIA is to bring together data analysts, data providers, and data users. In general, DIA provides a reliable and verifiable bridge between off-chain data from various sources and on-chain smart contracts that can be used to build a variety of financial dApps. August 2020, End of Bonding Curve info:The buy interface at https://buy.diadata.org will be switched off and no longer be accessible.The listing on Gnosis Protocol will remain active. Note that DIA can not guarantee liquidity on Gnosis Protocol.The same goes for the community driven listing on Uniswap — liquidity on Uniswap will not be guaranteed by DIA.All non-sold tokens will be burned. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DIA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DIA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

