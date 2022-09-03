Digible Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $17,497.00 (DIGI)

Digible (DIGI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 3rd. One Digible coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Digible has a total market capitalization of $345,218.43 and $17,497.00 worth of Digible was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Digible has traded up 2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Digible alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005058 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 41.3% against the dollar and now trades at $154.12 or 0.00779564 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002429 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001667 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00837259 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00015601 BTC.

About Digible

Digible’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,997,867 coins. Digible’s official Twitter account is @digibleio.

Buying and Selling Digible

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digible directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digible should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digible using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Digible Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digible and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.