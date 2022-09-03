Digital Fitness (DEFIT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.01 Million

Digital Fitness (DEFIT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. One Digital Fitness coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000542 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Digital Fitness has traded down 2.8% against the dollar. Digital Fitness has a total market capitalization of $3.01 million and approximately $215,018.00 worth of Digital Fitness was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005043 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 48% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.34 or 0.00783392 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002424 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001664 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.51 or 0.00834658 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00015530 BTC.
Digital Fitness Profile
Digital Fitness’ total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,030,149 coins. Digital Fitness’ official Twitter account is @360wellnessapp.
Buying and Selling Digital Fitness
