Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) Price Down 0.2% This Week

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. Digital Reserve Currency has a total market cap of $262,773.44 and $391.00 worth of Digital Reserve Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digital Reserve Currency coin can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Digital Reserve Currency has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00009047 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.58 or 0.00210732 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000119 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000259 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BOX (BOX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Trillium (TT) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (CRYPTO:DRC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on September 21st, 2017. Digital Reserve Currency’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Digital Reserve Currency is https://reddit.com/r/DRCToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Digital Reserve Currency’s official website is drcglobal.org. Digital Reserve Currency’s official Twitter account is @dropfoods and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “DraculaCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Reserve Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digital Reserve Currency should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digital Reserve Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

